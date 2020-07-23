Deadly Premonition 2's update is finally here

You're watching Advertisements

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise was released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on July 10th, 2020, and you can read our review of the game right here.

The game suffered horrific frame rate issues, and at first it was said, that there were "no immediate plans to fix" the problem. Later it was clarified, that updates and fixes are indeed coming.

But there has been another issue. Not everyone liked how Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise portrayed trans people, and later the game's director, Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, issued an apology saying, that this will be changed in the future according to player feedback.

And here we are. Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro has announced on Twitter, that the first update has arrived. We shouldn't expect any sudden improvements on the frame rate, since this is only the first update. The trans issue has been addressed, but it doesn't change the game's story.

Is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise the best game ever made? Leave your comments below.

Photo: Twitter