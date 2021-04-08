Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to PC later this year

You're watching Advertisements

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise was the highly anticipated sequel of Deadly Premonition that was finally released on Nintendo Switch last year in July, about 10 years after the original got published. Before its launch, we were told that Deadly Premonition 2 would be "a Switch exclusive at launch", which means it is very likely to land on more platforms later. Now, it seems that the time has come.

According to the 2020 annual report released by Thunderful Group, the parent company of publisher Rising Star Games, we got to know that Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to the PC platform this year. However, no specific launch date is given yet. We are hoping to hear more details soon though. Meanwhile, if you're interested in knowing our thoughts about the game, check out the review we wrote when it landed on Switch last year.

Would you like to play Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise on PC?

Thanks, Gematsu.