Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise releasing in July

The sequel to Hidetaka 'Swery65' Suehiro's Twin Peaks-inspired horror adventure Deadly Premonition has been a long time coming and its dedicated fan base has been eager yet patient since the original's launch back in 2010. If you're one of those dedicated fans you won't need to wait much longer, however, as Rising Star Games and Toybox Inc. just announced that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will release in physical and digital formats on July 10 for Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch. The game will set buyers back $49.99.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise takes place in present-day Boston and features a time travel mechanic, essentially making the game both a prequel and a sequel to the original game in which players get to assume control of the loveable FBI agent Francis York Morgan. These scenarios play out as memories as the player tries to uncover the Le Carré murder mystery. Read more about the game below and if you have yet to experience the original game, you can now get Deadly Premonition Origins at a 50% discount on the Nintendo eShop until May 17.



Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!



Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré



An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard



Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more



Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks



