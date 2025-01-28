Deadly heat could cause 50% more deaths in Europe by 2100

HQ

A new study predicts that by 2100, Europe could see a 50% increase in deaths due to extreme temperatures. While some have argued that global warming might save lives by reducing cold-related deaths, the research shows the opposite: heat-related deaths are expected to outnumber cold-related fatalities by a significant margin. The study suggests that even in the best-case climate scenario, an extra 8,000 deaths could occur annually. In the worst-case scenario, this number jumps to 80,000. Southern Europe, particularly the Mediterranean region, will bear the brunt of this heat, while northern regions may experience slightly fewer deaths. But, it's not just the extreme heat during summer that poses a threat; even mild temperatures can cause silent harm, affecting the elderly and sick. According to the researchers, adaptation measures like air conditioning and more green spaces in cities could help, but tackling climate change itself remains crucial.

Do you think cities in the hottest regions are doing enough to prepare for these extreme temperatures?

Shutterstock

