Deadly floods hit Northeast India amid ongoing heavy rain

Landslides and flash floods force evacuations as rescue teams respond to affected regions.

The latest news on India. We now know that at least 34 people have lost their lives in India's northeastern states due to severe flooding and landslides triggered by relentless rain over recent days, authorities and media said on Monday.

Thousands remain stranded, with military and emergency crews actively conducting evacuations, while neighboring Bangladesh faces similar challenges. Authorities urge caution as forecasts predict more heavy rainfall ahead, so stay tuned for further updates.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, india- 18 August 2024: a flooded road in Bhubaneswar // Shutterstock

