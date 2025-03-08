Deadly crackdown in Syrian Alawite heartland leaves hundreds dead

HQ

Since Thursday, Syrian security forces and militants tied to the country's new Islamist rulers have unleashed a deadly crackdown in the coastal Alawite region, resulting in over 340 casualties, including women and children (via Reuters).

The wave of violence has centered around the towns of Jableh and Baniyas, traditionally considered strongholds of the Alawite minority, and marks the most intense conflict in the area in years.

This operation, ostensibly aimed at quelling an insurgency linked to supporters of former president Bashar al-Assad, has seen militants and security forces clash with deadly consequences.

In one particularly harrowing instance, dozens of Alawite men were allegedly executed in cold blood, further escalating tensions. As fear spreads, thousands of Alawite and Christian residents have fled their homes, seeking refuge at a Russian military base.

The authorities have acknowledged the violations, but it remains uncertain whether their approach can truly restore order or whether the violence will continue to unravel the social fabric of the region. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.