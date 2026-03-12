Deadlock has just had a major update.

HQ

Deadlock, Valve's newest MOBA that is currently in a closed Alpha, has been making a big splash in the gaming community and its newest update on the 6th of March has led to some major game changes. Here is everything you need to know. Nearly every aspect of major gameplay has been impacted, with towers receiving increased HP and the amount of souls you receive from killing troopers being buffed. Movement mechanics have been refined and there have been an increase in jungle camps

Two of the most major changes in this update however have been for two of the most annoying (in my opinion) champs in the game. The Doorman and Bebop (sigh).

Bebop can now cancel his hook when hooking enemies, leaving his ability with no cooldown. One major item to purchase when playing against a Bebop is Counter Spell, this negates his Sticky Bombs, rendering them useless.

The Doorman's ultimate 'Hotel Guest' now only has a 10-second cooldown if the enemy escapes The Baroness. This now means that players can lock enemies in the hotel and when they are free, stun them with their Luggage cart and re-trap them again in The Baroness. If you then also buy Echo Shard, this combination can technically go on until the target enemy eventually dies in The Baroness or at the hands of your Luggage Cart.

Another important re-work was Ivy's ultimate ability Air Drop. Now, instead of casting the ultimate and flapping your wings before taking flight, Ivy can instantly take off (unless they are damaged which then resets the cooldown timer to 4 seconds.)

Unfortunately, Silver did not receive any huge nerfs in this update so when she turns into a Lycan, it is best just to run and hide for as long as possible.....