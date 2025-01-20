Deadlock drops four characters in a surprise update

HQ

Over the weekend, Deadlock has dropped a rather large update introducing four new characters to the game. While this certainly surprised fans when the heroes were suddenly available in the main game, they may have already been able to play them thanks to Deadlocks' Hero Labs.

This is a game mode in which players can test out heroes before they're fully finished, and newcomers Calico, Holliday, Vyper, and The Magnificent Sinclair were all available. Now, they have been brought into regular matchmaking, meaning they are polished enough to be included in the main game.

"Expanding our roster is one of our major goals in 2025. While some of these characters have a much higher degree of temporary art than usual, we are excited to see how they perform on the battlefield," write the Deadlock developers in a Steam post.

Also, these new characters have already seen their first buffs and nerfs alongside a big balance patch that came out last night. As Deadlock continues to garner more interest, hopefully soon Valve will reveal when we can expect to see it jump to a full release.