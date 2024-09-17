Deadlock cheaters are already in the wild, Valve working on an anticheat system

HQ

Hey, if you're not that good at Deadlock, or games in general, that's okay. Most people aren't great at games, and they still don't go and download some aimbot from a dodgy site to ruin everyone else's time.

Because some people have decided to go down that route, though, and Deadlock - a game that can still be played via invite only at the time of writing - has its own brand of cheaters now. Luckily, Valve is working on a remedy with an anticheat system, but this will take time.

As PCGamer discovered, Valve developer Yoshi on Discord has revealed plans are in the works to remove cheaters from the game. As Valve is working on a heap of other things for this beta, though, it might be a while before you see cheaters removed. There's still no release window for Deadlock right now, so at least the game isn't fully exposed to random cheaters.

Have you run into any Deadlock cheaters yet?