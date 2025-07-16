Dead Take presents full star-studded cast featuring video game veterans

Abubakar Salim, founder of Surgent Studios and creative director on the upcoming Dead Take, has pulled out all of the stops to ensure that the upcoming game has a stacked cast of performers. Previously we reported that the game is being headlined by Ben Starr and Neil Newbon, or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate III fame, respectively, but now we can add to this the full and extended cast.
Joining Starr and Newbon will be the following:
Dead Take will be launching on PC as soon as July 31 and you can see the latest trailer below.