Dead Take

Dead Take presents full star-studded cast featuring video game veterans

Joining Ben Starr and Neil Newbon is a collection of legends from across the industry.

Abubakar Salim, founder of Surgent Studios and creative director on the upcoming Dead Take, has pulled out all of the stops to ensure that the upcoming game has a stacked cast of performers. Previously we reported that the game is being headlined by Ben Starr and Neil Newbon, or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate III fame, respectively, but now we can add to this the full and extended cast.

Joining Starr and Newbon will be the following:


  • Jane Perry (Baldur's Gate III, Dragon Age: The Veilguard)

  • Alanah Pearce (Cyberpunk 2077)

  • Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

  • Matthew Mercer (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Overwatch)

  • Sam Lake (Alan Wake II, Max Payne)

  • Travis Willingham (Marvel Rivals, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)

  • CDawgVA (Honkai: Star Rail, Card-En-Ciel)

Dead Take will be launching on PC as soon as July 31 and you can see the latest trailer below.

