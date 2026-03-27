Dead Take and Faith: Unholy Trinity to get adaptations from creator Alanah Pearce's new studio

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We're living in a gold rush of video game adaptations. As production companies and major studios realise that there's mega money to be made in bringing games to life, IPs are getting snatched left right and centre. Creator and producer Alanah Pearce has now started her own production company, Charred Pictures, to help preserve authenticity and keep developers involved in her own video game adaptations.

"Video games are awesome, and the people who make them are awesome! Part of the reason game developers manage to capture such huge audiences —which is what Hollywood is so interested in chasing—is because their stories come from the heart, and a lot of adaptations lose that. "I'm so excited to help game developers start making adaptations their way, on their terms, and with their vision - straight from the heart." Pearce said in a press release.

Currently, Charred Studios has two adaptations lined up. The first is a live-action adaptation of Dead Take, a game that starred Ben Starr and Neil Newbon about the dark underbelly of Hollywood. House of the Dragon and Raised by Wolves star Abubakar Salim (who also founded Surgent Studios) is helping create this first adaptation.

There's also an adaptation of Faith: The Unholy Trinity coming, too. Charred Pictures isn't just dedicated to video game adaptations, as it has a psychological horror feature in the works too called Godmother.