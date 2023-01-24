Dead Space's Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

HQ

Epic Games has officially announced that Issac Clarke will be coming to Fortnite in a Dead Space crossover, which is available now.

You can buy the Dead Space x Fortnite Strange Transmissions Quest Pack for $11.99 or equivalent in the Epic Games Store. With that purchase, you'll get the Issac Clarke skin and access to the Strange Transmissions quests, which can earn you up to 1,500 V-Bucks.

There's also the RIG Back Bling, the USG Ishimura Back Bling, and the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe. This crossover was leaked a few days before its official announcement, and was predicted to be coming any time in the next few weeks.

Some may be glad to see it before the release of the Dead Space remake, which is set to come out on the 27th of January. Pre-loading begins tomorrow, though, on the 25th.