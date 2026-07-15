Dead Space maker Glen Schofield has announced his retirement from the video game industry

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It's the end of the video game journey for developer Glen Schofield, as the iconic creator of Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol, and founder of studios like Sledgehammer Games and Striking Distance, has decided to step away from the "day-to-day work" of being a game maker.

This was confirmed in an emotional LinkedIn video by Schofield, where he simply mentioned that after 35 years of working in the games industry, he has decided to step away and will no longer be looking to pursue new ideas and creations.

Known best for his time at Visceral Games and for the creation of Dead Space, Schofield went on to help grow the Call of Duty franchise into the modern day behemoth it has become, with credits including leading roles on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Call of Duty: WWII. His most recent effort came in the Dead Space spiritual successor of The Callisto Protocol, a survival horror game set in the far future of the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe.

Thanks for all of the hard work, Schofield. For more from the legendary developer, you can see one of our recent interviews with him below.