Dead Space creator Glen Schofield would be interested in making an Alien game

HQ

Glen Schofield is a well-known name in the video games industry, as he is the man who helped create Dead Space and most recently founded the Striking Distance studio and delivered The Callisto Protocol. He is a bit of a master of sci-fi horror, and since he's currently not working on anything, the question has been asked if he'd ever work on a licensed video game.

PC Gamer inquired about the matter, wherein Schofield mentioned that if he had the chance and if he had to work on a licensed video game (which he really doesn't want to), it would be the Alien franchise.

"Let's say I took on a licence, which I really don't want to do; I want to make my own. Let's say somebody came to me and said, 'We're going to give you the Alien licence.' Immediately I could show you, I don't know, maybe 100 different aliens I've made in Midjourney over the last two years, just because I like it. So yeah, I would love to make an Alien game."

If Schofield did ever get the chance to do an Alien game, he mentioned that it would be a non-negotiable to have complete creative control over the project, as "I won't make a great game unless it's mine and I'm so ingrained in it—then I will give you 130%."

Would you like to see an Alien game from the mind behind Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol?