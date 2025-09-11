Dead Space creator Glen Schofield open to making an Alien game

HQ

Alongside Ridley Scott's groundbreaking Alien franchise, Dead Space is frequently mentioned as one of the finest horror experiences set in space. And now its creator, Glen Schofield, has revealed that he wouldn't mind tackling Scott's universe as his next game project—provided someone offered him the license.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Schofield said:

"Let's say somebody came to me and said, 'We're going to give you the Alien license. Immediately I could show you — maybe 100 different aliens I've made in Midjourney over the last two years... So yeah, I would love to make an Alien game."

There's one catch, though: Schofield demands total creative control. He insists a game can only be truly great if he's allowed to follow his own vision.

"Let's say I took on a license, which I really don't want to do; I want to make my own."

The last major Alien title was 2014's Alien: Isolation, and we already know a long-awaited sequel is in the works from Creative Assembly. But maybe there's still room for an Alien game from Schofield as well. What do you think?