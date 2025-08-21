Dead Space creator Glen Schofield: "I'm 100% behind AI"

HQ

Game developer Glen Schofield says he is "100 percent behind AI" in game development. Schofield is best known as the creator of Dead Space, but has also led development on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, and WWII. His most recent project was The Callisto Protocol.

According to Schofield, AI can make development more efficient, reduce costs, and improve quality, even if the technology isn't yet fully ready to be integrated into game engines. That it may replace certain job roles, he sees as a natural progression.

"The creative workforce is in the crossfire of this discussion," Schofield told The Game Business. "I remember when Photoshop came along... people thought computers would replace airbrush artists. Motion capture was also going to 'take jobs.' But in the end, it just raised the bar."

Looking ahead, Schofield believes new roles, such as "prompt engineers," will inevitably emerge. "AI is here — we just have to work with it."

Do you agree with Schofield, is AI the future for game development?