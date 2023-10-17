Dead Space, Cities: Skylines II and Jusant headlines a new round of Game Pass additions

When a new month starts and somewhere in the middle of them, Microsoft always presents a new batch of games, perks and other things that are coming to Game Pass, as is this case in October 2023.
This time we're getting a lot of interesting additions, most notably the long-awaited sequel Cities: Skylines II, which we highly recommend you check out. Also included is the Dead Space Remake, which seems very fitting considering that Halloween is just around the corner. We'd also like to highlight the wonderfully cozy Mineko's Night Market, and Jusant, which will be added to the service on day-one.
As usual, there are also Perks to pick up, like 75 days of free Crunchyroll anime and a package for Smite. You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.
Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games, but some titles are also being removed. Fortunately, your Game Pass subscription entitles you to up to 20% off all these games. We recommend that you consider getting Persona 5 Royal and Signalis. However, until October 31, you can play them all as usual.