Dead Space, Cities: Skylines II and Jusant headlines a new round of Game Pass additions

As is tradition, Microsoft has revealed what Game Pass subscribers can enjoy during the second half of the month - and it's plenty of good stuff.

HQ

When a new month starts and somewhere in the middle of them, Microsoft always presents a new batch of games, perks and other things that are coming to Game Pass, as is this case in October 2023.

This time we're getting a lot of interesting additions, most notably the long-awaited sequel Cities: Skylines II, which we highly recommend you check out. Also included is the Dead Space Remake, which seems very fitting considering that Halloween is just around the corner. We'd also like to highlight the wonderfully cozy Mineko's Night Market, and Jusant, which will be added to the service on day-one.


  • Like A Dragon: Ishin (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 19

  • Cities: Skylines II (PC) - October 24

  • Dead Space Remake (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) EA Play - October 26

  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Xbox) - October 26

  • Mineko's Night Market (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 26

  • Headbangers Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 31

  • Jusant (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 31

As usual, there are also Perks to pick up, like 75 days of free Crunchyroll anime and a package for Smite. You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games, but some titles are also being removed. Fortunately, your Game Pass subscription entitles you to up to 20% off all these games. We recommend that you consider getting Persona 5 Royal and Signalis. However, until October 31, you can play them all as usual.


  • Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Signalis (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



