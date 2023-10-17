Dead Space, Cities: Skylines II and Jusant headlines a new round of Game Pass additions

HQ

When a new month starts and somewhere in the middle of them, Microsoft always presents a new batch of games, perks and other things that are coming to Game Pass, as is this case in October 2023.

This time we're getting a lot of interesting additions, most notably the long-awaited sequel Cities: Skylines II, which we highly recommend you check out. Also included is the Dead Space Remake, which seems very fitting considering that Halloween is just around the corner. We'd also like to highlight the wonderfully cozy Mineko's Night Market, and Jusant, which will be added to the service on day-one.



Like A Dragon: Ishin (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 19



Cities: Skylines II (PC) - October 24



Dead Space Remake (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) EA Play - October 26



Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Xbox) - October 26



Mineko's Night Market (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 26



Headbangers Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 31



Jusant (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 31



As usual, there are also Perks to pick up, like 75 days of free Crunchyroll anime and a package for Smite. You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.