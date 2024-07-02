Dead Rising's remaster launches in September with plenty of enhancements

HQ

It was actually just last week that Capcom announced that Dead Rising is coming back, although not with a new game but a remaster of the first (and best) game in the series, which was originally released in 2006 for Xbox 360.

Now, just a week later, they have a premiere date to share with us, announcing that we'll be dunking zombies by the truckload starting September 19. And it gets better, because on the Steam page Capcom explains that "gameplay of the original remains intact, but there are various quality-of-life improvements, such as auto-saving, revamped controls, improved UI, and many other details. The game is now also fully voiced for improved immersion."

Pretty darn good, in other words. In addition to PC, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.