Dead Rising is getting a new remaster on PS5 and Xbox Series

Close to eight years have gone since Dead Rising 4, so it's understandable that many have been wondering about the franchise's future. Well, seems like Capcom is ready to at least test the waters.

Because the short trailer below reveals that Capcom is making another remaster of 2006's Dead Rising. This new version is called Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and is at least coming to PS5 and Xbox Series. That's pretty much the only thing we're told. The trailer does show a few glimpses of the game, however, and it even looks quite a bit better than the remaster from 2016.

Expect to learn more "soon", which probably means Gamescom in August at the latest.