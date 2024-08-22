Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster reveals its lead

HQ

The team behind the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at Capcom have announced that a new voice actor will be taking on the role of protagonist Frank West in the project, with Terence J. Rotolo not returning.

The actor in question is Jas Patrick, known for his work in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Brawl Stars, Octopath Traveller II and Scissor Seven. Folks at Capcom are "pleased with the work he's done for this project".

First announced in June, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be releasing digitally on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5 on September 19, with a physical console release planned for November 8 (thanks, IGN).