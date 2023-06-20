Dead Reckoning is not the end for either Mission Impossible or Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

HQ

There has been a lot of talk beforehand about how the two Dead Reckoning movies will mark the end of Tom Cruise's version of Ethan Hunt and that it will be the actor's farewell to the Mission Impossible franchise. But now it turns out that this might not be the case at all, and that there are already plenty of plans for where the movie series will go and what Cruise's super agent might do next.

At least if we are to believe the film's director Christopher McQuarrie who, in an interview with Fandangosaid the following:

"It's not the end, we already have ideas for what comes next"

What do you think about the idea of more Mission Impossible movies starring Tom Cruise? Good or bad?