Dead or Alive creators reveal they take down thousands of pieces of NSFW fanart each year

As well as being known for its fighting mechanics and solid gameplay, the Dead or Alive series is also quite renowned for its female characters, especially after the whole Beach Volleyball thing. With special attention paid to jiggle physics, the series has garnered quite the reputation over the years.

However, despite our minds being well and truly in the gutter, apparently Dead or Alive's creators see their relationship with their female characters differently. Speaking at a recent fan event reported on by Game Watch (and translated by Automaton), Tomotoshi Nishimura, general manager of legal affairs over at Koei Tecmo, revealed that the team aren't fans of the NSFW artwork they see online.

2000-3000 pieces of NSFW fanart are removed every year from online forums and sites, according to Nishimura, who claims that the creators see the characters "like daughters," which prompts their harsh response.