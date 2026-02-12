Dead or Alive 6 is getting an updated version and work has begun on a brand new game

Team Ninja appeared during Sony's event and had news to share about the Dead or Alive series. Of course, hopes were high for a new game, but instead they began by presenting a new version of the often-criticised Dead or Alive 6, now with the tagline Last Round.

Among other things, we can look forward to new outfits and more fighters, as well as a photo mode, which we guess will be used more frequently than in other fighting games due to the series' focus on... well, let's call it fan service. Otherwise, it's very similar to 2019's Dead or Alive 6, although it has been graphically updated.

However, there is more Dead or Alive in the works, as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and the presentation concluded with the studio confirming that a brand new game in the series is in the works. However, they did not want to say more than that work has begun, so it sounds like it is in a very early stage and therefore likely quite a long way off.

A short teaser video was shown, ending with a zoom-in on Kasumi showing more chest than face, so it certainly seems to be a return to how the series looked earlier rather than the later attempts to reduce minimal clothing and nudity.