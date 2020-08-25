Dead Mage releases charity DLC Paws and Claws to help animals

You're watching Advertisements

The lovely people over at Dead Mage and 11 bit studios have revealed that they have partnered with the charity organisation Humane Society International for the benefit of our animal friends, and with that in mind, they've released a charity DLC called Paws and Claws for their action RPG Children of Morta.

The add-on is out on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One right now, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society International.

"Paws and Claws is the kind of content that embraces the meaningfulness that we're often pouring into our games. Animals are a big part of the original Children of Morta story, so enriching relationships with them in the game felt natural. And collaborating with an organization like Humane Society International perfectly fits 11 bit studios' mindset since we believe that a company producing meaningful games should also act meaningfully," explained CoM producer Karol Kała.

On top of that, a free update called Treasure Pack has been released as well and is available to all the Children of Morta players. If you want to know more details about Paws and Claws or the Treasure Pack, you should head here. Otherwise, check out the new trailer above.