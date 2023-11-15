Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Dead Island, Teardown, Dragon's Dogma and more join PlayStation Plus

We're getting many enjoyable games next week and one amazing on today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Tuxedo gave us a very pleasant surprise back in September when they announced that Teardown would launch straight onto PS Plus Extra when it comes to PlayStation 5 on the 15th of November, but that's far from the only great game subscribers will be able to enjoy for "free" starting next week.

Sony reveals that the following games will be added to the PS Plus Extra library on the 21st of November:

Premium members will also get these classics on Tuesday:

It's important to note that River City Melee Mach!! will only become available in Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland here in Europe, while Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz will only be available in Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Dead Island, Teardown, Dragon's Dogma and more join PlayStation Plus


Loading next content