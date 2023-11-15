Dead Island, Teardown, Dragon's Dogma and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

Tuxedo gave us a very pleasant surprise back in September when they announced that Teardown would launch straight onto PS Plus Extra when it comes to PlayStation 5 on the 15th of November, but that's far from the only great game subscribers will be able to enjoy for "free" starting next week.

Sony reveals that the following games will be added to the PS Plus Extra library on the 21st of November:



Premium members will also get these classics on Tuesday:

It's important to note that River City Melee Mach!! will only become available in Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland here in Europe, while Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz will only be available in Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.