Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Island 2

Dead Island is offering real-life funeral plans

They've teamed up with insurance firm DeadHappy for zombie protection services.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The team behind Dead Island 2 has teamed up with UK-based insurance firm DeadHappy to offer real-life funeral plans, in a move to promote the brand-new action game. The plan is known as a Deathwish, and will allow you to be sent off with a wake like none other.

The press release announcing the collaboration reads:

"Send your mates to the real LA for a zombie cocktail fuelled party before it goes to hell! A wake to end all wakes, in your honour. This Deathwish will also cover your funeral expenses so there are no un-wanted comebacks! After all, we should all die responsibly."

This Deathwish package is available for £8,000 on top of whatever plan subscribers opt for, and it is confirmed that while this is a very real plan, DeadHappy cannot legally force anyone to attend your wake.

This is just one of many bizarre post-life options that DeadHappy offers, as the firm also provides opportunities to have your ashes turned into a diamond, have someone paid to take out the bins, pay off a mortgage using life insurance funds, and even have ashes sent into space.

Dead Island 2

Related texts

0
Dead Island 2Score

Dead Island 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

After an unreasonably long wait and a definition of development hell, it's finally time to play Dead Island 2, has it been worth the wait?



Loading next content