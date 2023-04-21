Dead Island are offering real-life funeral plans

HQ

The team behind Dead Island 2 has teamed up with UK-based insurance firm, DeadHappy, to offer real-life funeral plans, in a move to promote the brand-new action game. The plan is known as a Deathwish, and will allow you to be sent off with a wake like none other.

The press release announcing the collaboration reads: "Send your mates to the real LA for a zombie cocktail fuelled party before it goes to hell! A wake to end all wakes, in your honour. This Deathwish will also cover your funeral expenses so there are no un-wanted comebacks! After all, we should all die responsibly."

This Deathwish package is available for £8,000 on top of whatever plan subscribers opt for, and it is confirmed that while this is a very real plan, DeadHappy cannot legally force anyone to attend your wake.

This is just one of many bizarre post-life options that DeadHappy offers, as the firm also provides opportunities to have your ashes turned into a diamond, have someone paid to take out the bins, pay off a mortgage using life insurance funds, and even have ashes sent into space.