Dead Island 2's first expansion arrives in November

HQ

The developers over at Dambuster Studios were very happy when they revealed Dead Island 2 was off to an amazing start commercially earlier this year, so it didn't take long for them to announce expansions were on the way. We were told the first one would arrive in the last quarter this year, and now we know exactly when.

Dead Island 2's Haus expansion will become available on the 2nd of November. It'll take us to a mysterious villa in Malibu, as this is where the previously revealed techno-death cult has decided to fortify itself. A new location also means new ways to fight, so we're getting three new weapons to play around with:



Dead Islands : to take the weight off your shoulders whilst you smash the undead enemies into oblivion.

: to take the weight off your shoulders whilst you smash the undead enemies into oblivion.

Hog Roaster : the ultimate ticket to visceral slaying whilst you simultaneously butcher and BBQ zombies.

: the ultimate ticket to visceral slaying whilst you simultaneously butcher and BBQ zombies.

K-ROSSBOW: crafted for precision and lethality, unleash devastating long-range firepower and explode zombified brains with ease.



Top that with eight new skill cards and the new images below, and it seems like it might be worth returning to Dead Island 2 towards the end of the year.