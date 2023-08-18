Dead Island 2 will launch on another platform in 2024

HQ

Dead Island 2 has proven to be a big success. Selling one million copies in a few days and two million in its first month, Embracer still sees some more cash to be made from the zombie-killing extravaganza.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said (via VGC) that "looking a year ahead, we would have a release [of Dead Island 2] on another platform that will also drive multiple sales." He didn't clarify what platform he was referring to, but there are two real possibilities.

The first is that the game could jump over to Steam on PC, which would likely net it some extra sales from the diehard Steam users who refuse to install another marketplace. Then there's the Switch, or even its successor. As 2024 is the time we're expecting to see a new Nintendo console, it could be that Dead Island 2 is going to launch on there, too.

What do you think the new platform for Dead Island 2 is?