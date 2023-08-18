Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 will launch on another platform in 2024

Though it wasn't made clear which platform the game could be launching on.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dead Island 2 has proven to be a big success. Selling one million copies in a few days and two million in its first month, Embracer still sees some more cash to be made from the zombie-killing extravaganza.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said (via VGC) that "looking a year ahead, we would have a release [of Dead Island 2] on another platform that will also drive multiple sales." He didn't clarify what platform he was referring to, but there are two real possibilities.

The first is that the game could jump over to Steam on PC, which would likely net it some extra sales from the diehard Steam users who refuse to install another marketplace. Then there's the Switch, or even its successor. As 2024 is the time we're expecting to see a new Nintendo console, it could be that Dead Island 2 is going to launch on there, too.

What do you think the new platform for Dead Island 2 is?

Dead Island 2

Related texts

0
Dead Island 2Score

Dead Island 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

After an unreasonably long wait and a definition of development hell, it's finally time to play Dead Island 2, has it been worth the wait?



Loading next content