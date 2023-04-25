Dead Island 2 tops UK boxed charts

HQ

When we look at the weekly boxed sales data in the UK, there are always a couple of repeat offenders at the top of the list. The latest FIFA, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the most recent Call of Duty are always contenders for the top spots, but this past week has seen a change of pace.

As revealed in the latest weekly sales data, we can see that Dead Island 2 has topped the physical sales charts, and that coming up in second and third is the recent launches of Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp.

Following these three come the titans of FIFA 23 and Mario Kart, all ahead of Super Mario Odyssey (which is seeing a resurgence thanks to the animated Mario film), Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Minecraft, and with God of War: Ragnarök rounding out the top ten. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II actually slipped four spots and fell to 12th this week.

You can see the top 40 physical games of the last week in the UK, in the UKIE data here.