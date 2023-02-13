Dead Island 2 to launch a week earlier than planned

HQ

Remember when I wrote about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor getting delayed to April 28 and mentioned that it was bad news for Dead Island 2? Dambuster Studios and THQ Nordic agree, so they have two good news for us today.

The first one is that Dead Island 2 has gone gold, which basically means (unless you're Cyberpunk 2077) that development is done and the game can be sent to printing and distribution. We rarely see games go gold more than two months before launch, which might be one of the reasons for the second good news: Dead Island 2 has been pushed forward a week, and will now launch on April 21.