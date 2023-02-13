Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 to launch a week earlier than planned

The zombies have gone gold and don't want to go up against Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's lightsaber, so they're going to be unleashed early.

Remember when I wrote about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor getting delayed to April 28 and mentioned that it was bad news for Dead Island 2? Dambuster Studios and THQ Nordic agree, so they have two good news for us today.

The first one is that Dead Island 2 has gone gold, which basically means (unless you're Cyberpunk 2077) that development is done and the game can be sent to printing and distribution. We rarely see games go gold more than two months before launch, which might be one of the reasons for the second good news: Dead Island 2 has been pushed forward a week, and will now launch on April 21.

Dead Island 2

