Dead Island 2 swapping out skill trees for cards

Dead Island 2's creative director has confirmed that players won't be using skill trees when they want to buff up their character, and can instead combine all sorts of abilities through making their own simple deck of cards.

These skill cards allow you to change up your loadout on the fly, according to Dead Island 2's Creative Director James Worrall. "You swap the cards in and out," he said to GameInformer. "On the fly, however and whenever you want. You can take some real risks with your loadout. It sometimes pays off, it sometimes goes horribly wrong."

This will likely offer a more open-ended approach to skills in the game, and means you won't have to know which path you're going down in a skill tree from minute one.

With six playable survivors in Dead Island 2 as well, it seems we're going to have a lot of variety when the game eventually launches in April this year.