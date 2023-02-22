Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 reveals final Slayer

Bruno is styled as a modern day gentleman thief.

HQ

In the sixth and final Meet the Slayers trailer for Dead Island 2, we get to feast our eyes on Bruno, who is described in the trailer as a "smooth-talking, modern day gentleman thief who can play whatever part he's needed for."

In his appearance, Bruno looks more like a TikTok or Soundcloud rapper than a gentleman, but perhaps that's just the way modern times have shifted. In his gameplay, it looks like Bruno will be best suited to those who like to be a bit quicker and agile in combat.

Also, his innate skill Backstab seems like it'll work best when playing with a friend, as they'll be able to take the enemy's attention while you sneak around their back.

Who are you looking forward to playing as in Dead Island 2? Check out the trailer below.

HQ

