Dead Island 2 reveals final Slayer

In the sixth and final Meet the Slayers trailer for Dead Island 2, we get to feast our eyes on Bruno, who is described in the trailer as a "smooth-talking, modern day gentleman thief who can play whatever part he's needed for."

In his appearance, Bruno looks more like a TikTok or Soundcloud rapper than a gentleman, but perhaps that's just the way modern times have shifted. In his gameplay, it looks like Bruno will be best suited to those who like to be a bit quicker and agile in combat.

Also, his innate skill Backstab seems like it'll work best when playing with a friend, as they'll be able to take the enemy's attention while you sneak around their back.

Who are you looking forward to playing as in Dead Island 2? Check out the trailer below.