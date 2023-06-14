Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 reveals 2 major expansions

One DLC is set for this year, and the next will come out in 2024.

Dead Island 2 has been a huge success for Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios, so it stands to reason they'd want to get more content out of the game.

Now, a roadmap for Dead Island 2 has been unveiled on the game's official site, with some small synopses to give us a general sense of the premise behind each DLC. The first expansion, entitled Haus, is set to release in Q4 2023. It has the tagline: "How does a billionaire prepare for the zombocalypse? A techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore!"

SOLA Festival is the next DLC, launching in Q2 2024. "Welcome to the SOLA festival," its description reads. "Where LA's party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time."

If you've got the expansion pass, you'll already get this content when it drops.

Dead Island 2

