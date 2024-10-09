English
Dead Island 2, Return to Monkey Island and Gris, among new game releases for PS Plus Extra/Premium

These new titles will be available starting October 15.

Sony has announced new titles for the PlayStation Plus catalog of games. Subscribers to PS Plus Extra and Premium on PS5 and PS4 will have access to the following titles starting October 15:


  • Dead Island 2

  • Two Point Campus

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

  • Gris

  • Return to Monkey Island

  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

  • Firefighting Simulator The Squad

  • Overpass 2

  • Tour de France 2023

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Besides the modern PS5 and PS4 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be available to play three classic games: Dino Crisis, Siren and R-Type Dimension EX, as well as one PlayStation VR2 title: The Last Clockwinder.

Be aware game library can vary from country to country, so check your local PlayStation social in case there are some discrepancies.

For PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, the monthly games for October, WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club, are already available to download and play. The game catalog is only available to subscribers to the more expensive tiers, PS Plus Extra and Premium.

