Dead Island 2, Return to Monkey Island and Gris, among new game releases for PS Plus Extra/Premium

Sony has announced new titles for the PlayStation Plus catalog of games. Subscribers to PS Plus Extra and Premium on PS5 and PS4 will have access to the following titles starting October 15:



Dead Island 2



Two Point Campus



The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me



Gris



Return to Monkey Island



Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed



Firefighting Simulator The Squad



Overpass 2



Tour de France 2023



Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands



Besides the modern PS5 and PS4 games, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be available to play three classic games: Dino Crisis, Siren and R-Type Dimension EX, as well as one PlayStation VR2 title: The Last Clockwinder.

Be aware game library can vary from country to country, so check your local PlayStation social in case there are some discrepancies.

For PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, the monthly games for October, WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club, are already available to download and play. The game catalog is only available to subscribers to the more expensive tiers, PS Plus Extra and Premium.