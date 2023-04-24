Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is off to a great start with 1 million copies sold

Getting out of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's way seems to have been a smart decision.

Very few games end up being good and/or do great commercially after more than 8 years of development hell and delays, so it was understandable that the vocal part of the Internet seemed skeptical of Dead Island 2. THQ Nordic and the developers at Dambuster must be very happy with how it's performing so far, however.

A press release reveals that Dead Island 2 already has sold more than 1 million copies after launching last Friday, so it's clear the "zombie-fatigue" and lukewarm discussions leading up to release weren't coming from the general video game enthusiasts.

I'm guessing THQ Nordic and Dambusters feel it was a fantastic choice to release it a week earlier than planned as well, because I fear the impressive sales trajectory will take a nosedive when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches this Friday. I could be wrong though.

What are your thoughts of Dead Island 2, and how do you think Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will do its first weekend?

Dead Island 2

