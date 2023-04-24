Dead Island 2 is off to a great start with 1 million copies sold

HQ

Very few games end up being good and/or do great commercially after more than 8 years of development hell and delays, so it was understandable that the vocal part of the Internet seemed skeptical of Dead Island 2. THQ Nordic and the developers at Dambuster must be very happy with how it's performing so far, however.

A press release reveals that Dead Island 2 already has sold more than 1 million copies after launching last Friday, so it's clear the "zombie-fatigue" and lukewarm discussions leading up to release weren't coming from the general video game enthusiasts.

I'm guessing THQ Nordic and Dambusters feel it was a fantastic choice to release it a week earlier than planned as well, because I fear the impressive sales trajectory will take a nosedive when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches this Friday. I could be wrong though.

What are your thoughts of Dead Island 2, and how do you think Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will do its first weekend?