Dead Island 2 has surpassed ten million players

It's safe to say that Dead Island 2 has done pretty well, despite receiving mixed reviews. As recently as May this year, it was announced that the game had sold over three million copies, and it's clearly continued to perform well since then. Now, it has surpassed the milestone of ten million players, an impressive figure that has certainly been boosted by its availability on both Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Since publisher Deep Silver hasn't released new sales figures since May, we can only speculate about how many of these are sold copies versus players accessing the game through Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.