Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April

Those who have been excited for and have been awaiting the chance to get their hands on the upcoming Dead Island 2 will have to wait a little longer, as the developer Dambuster Studios has now announced that the title has been delayed.

Granted, it's not a huge delay, as Dead Island 2 will now be arriving on April 28, 2023 now instead of its previous February 3 release date. But this is an extra delay for a game that has already been delayed countless times ever since its original announcement almost a decade ago.

What we do have coming up however is another look at the title. On December 6, 2022, there will be a showcase being held, which will give an extra look at the gameplay and what this zombie slaying game will offer.