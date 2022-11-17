Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April

But we can look forward to seeing more of the game at a showcase next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Those who have been excited for and have been awaiting the chance to get their hands on the upcoming Dead Island 2 will have to wait a little longer, as the developer Dambuster Studios has now announced that the title has been delayed.

Granted, it's not a huge delay, as Dead Island 2 will now be arriving on April 28, 2023 now instead of its previous February 3 release date. But this is an extra delay for a game that has already been delayed countless times ever since its original announcement almost a decade ago.

What we do have coming up however is another look at the title. On December 6, 2022, there will be a showcase being held, which will give an extra look at the gameplay and what this zombie slaying game will offer.

Dead Island 2

Related texts



Loading next content