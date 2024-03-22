Dead Island 2 gets a music festival-themed expansion next month

HQ

It was one of the most troubled developments in recent history where Dead Island 2 was bounced around different developers as if it was a volleyball. But almost a year ago, it was finally released after over ten year of development, and was actually pretty good fun.

It sold well right of the bat, but also continued to perform fairly well, and after it was added to Game Pass exactly one month ago, the number of players exploded and it became the most popular title on the subscription service. Therefore, we assume there are quite a lot of people looking forward to some more sunny zombie entertainment, and fortunately Dambuster Studios and Plaion are ready to deliver precisely just that.

They have now announced SoLA, a second Dead Island 2 story expansion, with a planned release on April 17. Here's the official description:

"Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of LA's final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there and it's still hungry."

This music festival-themed story includes a new campaign with new locations where we will get to meet new enemies, and as you might have guessed, we will get to beat the latter up with new weapons.

We don't have any video to show you yet, but will off course show it once a SoLA trailer has been released. In the meantime, check out these first screenshots.