Dead Island 2 celebrates +20 million players by casually announcing Dead Island 3

HQ

It has actually been 14 years since Dead Island was released and allowed us to enjoy a less than pleasant charter vacation, where we were plagued by something even more annoying than mosquitoes - namely zombies. It was only after 12 really difficult years with several developer changes that Dead Island 2 was released... and fortunately, it turned out to be a real hit.

We have received reports of a rapidly growing number of players (which should not be confused with copies sold, as it also includes subscription services such as Game Pass), and now an incredible milestone is being celebrated. The series' official Instagram account reveals that over 20 million people have now tried to survive in Dead Island 2, and the post ends with a clear hint about Dead Island 3:

"The next outbreak? Dambuster is already drenched in the work. The journey is far from over..."

We don't know where in the world the next adventure will take place, but we do know that we're looking forward to finding out more. Are you?