Dead Island 2 adds New Game Plus and a co-op horde mode in October

HQ

On the 22nd of October, Dead Island 2 is getting a rather large update in the form of its sixth major patch. Alongside the usual attention to any remaining bugs and other changes, we've got two big additions to talk about.

The first big change is the addition of New Game Plus. While the original game came out in April last year, the only way to replay was with an entirely new character, but now with New Game Plus, you can jump right into the action with a fully levelled character, and you'll need it.

New Game Plus adds more difficulty, along with a new level cap, additional skill slot, new skills and weapons, and extra enemies to defeat. If you're looking for even more enemies, you can dive into Neighbourhood Watch, the game's co-op horde mode which sees you becoming frat boys defending their home from zombie invasion.

The update launches on the 22nd of October for all platforms Dead Island 2 is available on.