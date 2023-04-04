Dead Island 2 achievements leak online

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
We know what we'll need to do to get a Platinum trophy in the title before it has even released.
HQ
The achievements for Dead Island 2 have been uncovered before the game is set to launch later this month. As outlined on TrueAchievements, there are 27 achievements in total to get in the game, and they seem to be a good mix of challenges plus the usual trophies for just completing the game.
You'll get a fair few achievements for taking down zombies in interesting ways. For example, by maiming 100 limbs, you'll get a trophy, and when you kill 100 of the undead with Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage, you'll get another achievement.
Check out the full list here:
Making Your Mark - Complete 10 non-story quests
Ooh, Shiny! - Find your first Legendary Weapon
Zombologist - Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia
Stacking the Deck - Collect 30 skill cards
Anger Management - Slay 50 zombies with fury attacks
This Is My Weapon - Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot
Hazardous Materials - Slay 100 zombies using caustic, fire, or shock damage
Break a Leg - Main 100 limbs
Slayer Squad - Complete any five quests in co-op
I Am the Resurrection - Revive other Slayers five times
Coup de Grace - Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves
Perks of the Job - Complete five blueprint challenges
Donk! - Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ metres away
Apex Predator - Knock down 10 Apex Variants
I Got a Zombie Army and You Can't Harm Me - Perform 25 perfect defensive moves
Rising Star - Complete 20 non-story quests
On Safari - Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge
Variety is the Spice of Death - Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge
Zombicidal Maniac - Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge
Survival Skills - Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge
Smorgasbord - Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge
Sharpest Tool in the Box - Complete five Lost & Found weapon quests
Sole Survivor - Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person quests