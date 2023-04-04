Dead Island 2 achievements leak online

HQ

The achievements for Dead Island 2 have been uncovered before the game is set to launch later this month. As outlined on TrueAchievements, there are 27 achievements in total to get in the game, and they seem to be a good mix of challenges plus the usual trophies for just completing the game.

You'll get a fair few achievements for taking down zombies in interesting ways. For example, by maiming 100 limbs, you'll get a trophy, and when you kill 100 of the undead with Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage, you'll get another achievement.

Check out the full list here: