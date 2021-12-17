Cookies

Dead Cells

Dead Cells: The Queen and The Sea DLC is releasing this January

It'll mark the end of the trilogy of DLCs that started with The Bad Seed.

Motion Twin has announced the release date for when The Queen and The Sea paid DLC will land in Dead Cells. Set to launch on January 6 at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, the DLC will cost $4.99 and will serve up a bunch of new levels and even a new ending for players to experience.

In terms of everything that is being added as part of this DLC, Motion Twin has revealed that there will be two late-game biomes to explore on the way to High Peak Castle and the Hand of the King, as well as a boss biome to have to conquer. The biomes are The Infested Shipwreck (which is basically what you'd expect, a shipwreck infested with eldritch horrors), and the Lighthouse, a more vertically designed level that boasts several rope pulleys to drag you along and even several miniboss fights to face.

If you manage to make it to the top of the Lighthouse, there's even a new boss fight where you have to face a returning foe in order to discover a brand new ending.

You can take a look at the trailer for The Queen and the Sea below, and look to play it for yourself on January 6 when it launches.

Dead Cells

Dead CellsScore

Dead Cells
REVIEW. Written by Leevi Rantala

"Simply put, Dead Cells blew us away with its bleak world and relentless combat."



