Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Dead Cells' The Prisoner is coming to Fall Guys this Friday

Motion Twin's roguelike's protagonist is entering the Blunderdome.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has had some absolute corkers of crossovers ever since it rocketed to success. We've seen Ratchet & Clank, the Doomslayer, even Spelunky costumes available to flaunt in the Blunderdome, and the next that intends to make its debut comes from Motion Twin's iconic roguelike: Dead Cells.

The Prisoner is coming to Fall Guys later this week, on Friday to be exact, as part of a crossover. There's no mention as to how many crowns the outfit will cost, but if we had to speculate, five crowns for the upper body and five crowns for the lower body seems like a fair bet.

Take a look at the new outfit below in the new trailer.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

