Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Cells

Dead Cells is getting its own animated series

It's getting a run of 10 short episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dead Cells remains a hit even years after it originally launched. Surpassing 10 million copies sold recently, the roguelike hit is now getting its own animated series.

"The new show brings fans to a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague," reads an official announcement from developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin. "After the island's foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero begin to appear. As it so happens this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn't on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone."

The show is being produced by Paris studio Bobbypills, and will have a run of ten episodes which are each around 7 minutes long.

Will you be watching the Dead Cells animated series? Check out the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts

0
Dead CellsScore

Dead Cells
REVIEW. Written by Leevi Rantala

"Simply put, Dead Cells blew us away with its bleak world and relentless combat."



Loading next content