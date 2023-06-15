Dead Cells is getting its own animated series

HQ

Dead Cells remains a hit even years after it originally launched. Surpassing 10 million copies sold recently, the roguelike hit is now getting its own animated series.

"The new show brings fans to a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague," reads an official announcement from developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin. "After the island's foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero begin to appear. As it so happens this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn't on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone."

The show is being produced by Paris studio Bobbypills, and will have a run of ten episodes which are each around 7 minutes long.

Will you be watching the Dead Cells animated series? Check out the trailer below: