Those Who Remain
Dead Cells

Dead Cells is finally available on Android devices

Android gamers now get to experience action-platformer Dead Cells and they can get it at a 10% launch discount.

It took its sweet time, but the excellent Dead Cells has finally made its way onto Android devices. Motion Twin's Metroidvania has already been released on several platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and iOS, but better late than never. To compensate for the massive delay, the studio has put the game on sale with a 10% discount at launch.

This means that you can get Dead Cells for your Android device for € 8.99, instead of the regular € 9.99. Interested? Then click here to visit the game's page on Google Play, and don't forget to check our original Dead Cells review.

Dead Cells

