Dead Cells is finally available on Android devices

You're watching Advertisements

It took its sweet time, but the excellent Dead Cells has finally made its way onto Android devices. Motion Twin's Metroidvania has already been released on several platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and iOS, but better late than never. To compensate for the massive delay, the studio has put the game on sale with a 10% discount at launch.

This means that you can get Dead Cells for your Android device for € 8.99, instead of the regular € 9.99. Interested? Then click here to visit the game's page on Google Play, and don't forget to check our original Dead Cells review.