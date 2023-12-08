Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Windblown

Dead Cells developers reveal promising Windblown

Motion Twin's new roguelike will launch as Early Access in 2024.

Dead Cells was easily a hot Game of the Year candidate for yours truly in 2018, so I've been waiting to hear what's next from Motion Twin while enjoying my time with all the updates and expansions we've received for their amazing roguelike. Now we know.

The game is called Windblown, and is another roguelike from the talented French developers. Unlike Dead Cells, this is 3D game that will support co-op. This first trailer also makes it seem a lot faster, and the extra dimensions obviously lead to more freedom while fighting our way through hordes of enemies and gathering the abilities of fallen warriors we find. All while enjoying the cool presentation the studio is known for.

Windblown will follow in Dead Cells' footsteps by launching as Early Access on PC. This will happen sometime in 2024.

