Dead Cells developers reveal promising Windblown

Dead Cells was easily a hot Game of the Year candidate for yours truly in 2018, so I've been waiting to hear what's next from Motion Twin while enjoying my time with all the updates and expansions we've received for their amazing roguelike. Now we know.

The game is called Windblown, and is another roguelike from the talented French developers. Unlike Dead Cells, this is 3D game that will support co-op. This first trailer also makes it seem a lot faster, and the extra dimensions obviously lead to more freedom while fighting our way through hordes of enemies and gathering the abilities of fallen warriors we find. All while enjoying the cool presentation the studio is known for.

Windblown will follow in Dead Cells' footsteps by launching as Early Access on PC. This will happen sometime in 2024.