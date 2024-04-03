Dead Cells developers reportedly working on Prince of Persia game

HQ

Motion Twin basically left Dead Cells years ago, as Evil Empire has been the main developer of the game's post-launch content. The latter includes the highly praised Return to Castlevania expansion, so it was kind of sad when we were told both studios were abandoning Dead Cells two months ago. This means Motion Twin's sole focus is on Windblown, and now it seems like we know what Evil Empire is working on.

Tom Henderson, who has a spotless track record in terms of leaks about Ubisoft's titles, reveals that Evil Empire has been working on a new Prince of Persia game for the last 4 years and is set to officially announce the roguelite title later this year. That's not all, however, as the French publisher is also preparing to launch this game as Early Access this year.

One of the reasons for this extremely rare rollout for an Ubisoft game is that Evil Empire is planning to follow in the footsteps of Dead Cells by continuously changing the game with free updates based on player feedback.

The only other thing we're told about this roguelite Prince of Persia game is that its art direction takes a lot of inspiration from Franco-Belgian comics, so it'll definitely look quite different from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.