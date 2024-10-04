Dead Cells creators next game arrives in Early Access this month

HQ

Ever since Dead Cells wrapped up its development cycle, we've seen creators Motion Twin and Evil Empire go their separate ways. The latter came up with the fantastic The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is continuously improving in Early Access, and now the former is ready to debut its next project too.

Known as Windblown, following a reveal a while back, the game will be entering and debuting as an Early Access project later this month. We're told in a new trailer that the release is planned for October 24, and that from October 14 there will be a single player demo that you can jump into as part of the Steam Next Fest proceedings, where progress will carry forward to the Early Access release.

As per what Windblown is, we're told it's a "lightning-fast action roguelite for 1-3 players", where the goal is to "absorb the powers of fallen warriors and bring total carnage to the pesky sentinels that stand in your way!"

Check out the Early Access trailer below.