Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dead Cells

Dead Cells celebrates 3 million copies sold with major update

A huge update awaits Dead Cells players on PC and console players won't have to wait too long either.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Motion Twin just released the 19th major update for its action-platformer Dead Cells and the patch notes sure are something. If you want to know all the details, we'd recommend you to read through the patch notes in their entirety (because there's most definitely an emphasis on the "major" part of "major update") but in short, some weapons and items have been reworked or altered, difficulty spikes have been turned down a notch, a new damage-over-time effect has been added and more.

Alongside the update announcement, Motion Twin also revealed that the game has sold a whopping 3 million copies, which is surely impressive.

Dead Cells

Related texts

Dead CellsScore

Dead Cells
REVIEW. Written by Leevi Rantala

"Simply put, Dead Cells blew us away with its bleak world and relentless combat."



Loading next content