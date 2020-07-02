Dead Cells celebrates 3 million copies sold with major update

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Motion Twin just released the 19th major update for its action-platformer Dead Cells and the patch notes sure are something. If you want to know all the details, we'd recommend you to read through the patch notes in their entirety (because there's most definitely an emphasis on the "major" part of "major update") but in short, some weapons and items have been reworked or altered, difficulty spikes have been turned down a notch, a new damage-over-time effect has been added and more.

Alongside the update announcement, Motion Twin also revealed that the game has sold a whopping 3 million copies, which is surely impressive.